'I was so scared I couldn't sleep': Video reveals why students didn't report being stalked
The video was produced with the help of students from Lincoln College, who recounted their experiences of being stared at or followed by older men in public, some of whom would attempt to initiate interaction with them.
One told how a man double her age followed her, moving right when she moved right and left when she moved left.
"Then he disappeared and I managed to make it home safe but I still heard noises ” she said. “I couldn’t sleep that night I was so scared.”
Another said after her experience she also didn’t tell police. “Nothing happened – why would I tell police,” she said.
"I had no evidence. They would think it was all in my head.
"The message is loud and clear – unless something happens you are on your own.”
However, Lincolnshire Police say this kind of behaviour is not acceptable and should not be tolerated.
PC Kate Szaban said: “Stalking and harrassment is never OK.
"If you are being followed, feel scared and think you might be in danger, please call Lincolnshire Police on 999.
“Alternatively, if you are in a safe place and do not need an immediate response, please visit the Lincolnshire Police website and submit an online report or call 101.
“You can also tell us where you don’t feel safe by downloading the StreetSafe app.”
If you want more information, visit the Violence Against Women and Girls section of the Lincolnshire Police website at lincs.police.uk.