Illegal encampment set up on outskirts of Boston
The encroachment has taken place on land next to Jenny’s Wood, in Wyberton.
Jenny’s Wood is an area of woods and parkland owned by Boston Woods Trust, an independent charity. The area in question is also owned by Boston Woods Trust.
Lincolnshire Police said it is believed the encampment was set up shortly after 7.30pm on Monday (April 14).
A spokesman said: “We are working with the landowner, those on the site and Boston Borough Council to monitor the situation and reduce impact to the local community.”
A spokesman for the council said: “Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire Police are working closely with the landowner, Boston Woods Trust, to provide support, guidance, and advice on the legal steps required to address the unauthorised encampment on their private land.”