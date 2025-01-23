Illegal immigrant jailed after more than 800 cannabis plants worth up to £477,000 found in neighbouring houses in Boston

Florjan Ceka, 34, of no fixed address.

An illegal immigrant who was caught after police seized more than 800 cannabis plants worth up to £477,000 from two houses in Boston has today (Thursday, January 23) been jailed for 20 months.

Florjan Ceka, 34, was found hiding behind a shower curtain after police raided the two neighbouring properties in St Bedes Drive on December 17.

Lincoln Crown Court was told police were alerted after National Grid staff suspected the electrical supply to the two properties had been tampered with and became aware of the smell of cannabis.

Ceka was discovered in the bathroom of one of the properties and after a search police found the keys to the other one, the court was told.

Images released by Lincolnshire Police following the discovery.

Officers carried out a search of both dwellings and discovered 831 cannabis plants across multiple rooms.

A police drugs expert estimated the potential value of the cannabis at between £135,000 and £477,000.

During his police interview, Ceka said he arrived in the UK 15 days earlier after coming from Albania illegally.

Ceka told police he began working as a construction worker, but after a week was then ordered to the property in St Bedes Drive to pay off his £23,000 debt for being smuggled into the UK.

The court was told Ceka was jailed for 16 months in May 2022 for a similar offence after he was caught at a cannabis grow in Leeds.

Ceka, of no fixed address, admitted a charge of producing cannabis on December 17 last year.

Tom Heath, in mitigation, said Ceka accepted that a jail sentence was inevitable.

Mr Heath said: “He accepts going into both of these properties.

“After being convicted of a similar offence in 2021, he went back to Albania but then came back into this country.

“He has family back in Albania and doesn't seem to be the brains of this operation.

“Although there was financial gain in paying back a debt for his illegal entry, he wasn't living a life of luxury.”

Passing sentence, recorder James Bide-Thomas said: “This was a sophisticated cannabis growing operation across two properties.”