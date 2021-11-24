ILONA GOLABEK LATEST: Man charged with murder in Boston

Ilona Golabek has still not been found.

Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate in Boston, has been charged and remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates today (Wednesday, November 24).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Ranoszek, and a 32-year-old man were both arrested on Sunday 21st November following a missing person enquiry into the 27 year-olds disappearance during which evidence was gathered that resulted in a murder investigation being launched.

“Sadly, Ilona’s body has not yet been located and we have teams searching various locations in Boston.”

CCTV images of Ilona Golabek on the night she disappeared in Boston.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We are continuing to search for Ilona and our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.

“We arrested Kamil Ranoszek on November 21st on suspicion of murder and he has been today (Tuesday 23rd November) been charged.

“The second arrested man, aged 32, has been released under investigation.”

He added: “We understand this may be a concern for the people of Boston, and while I am unable to disclose much information at this stage in our investigation, I can say that we believe those involved are known to one another and this is an isolated incident.”

Police are continuing to appeal for any sightings of Ilona, or anyone who may have any information to contact them.

Call 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11th, or email [email protected] quoting 200 of November 11th in the subject line.