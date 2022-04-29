Image released by police in criminal damage appeal

The image of a man Lincs Police want to speak to.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after seven motor vehicles were damaged in King's Court, Mablethorpe.

The force control room received several reports that windows had been smashed on the vehicles at around 10.30pm on Thursday, April 21.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The offender has been described as a man, who is white and of a chubby build.

He is around 5ft 6ins in height and was wearing jogging bottoms, a navy blue t-shirt, had short brown hair, and was not wearing any shoes.

We believe the suspect was carrying a baseball bat which was used to smash the windows on the cars.

If you can assist with the investigation, call police on 101, quoting incident 463 of 21 April.