Ingoldmells drink driver who had been sleeping in car was 'fleeing domestic violence'

Boston Magistrates Court.

Sarah Williamson, 31, of Mill Hill, admitted being in charge of her car with excess alcohol

in her system, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Daniel Pietryka said police found Williamson in her Ford Fiesta in Queensway, Ingoldmells

at 3.15am on June 1, after a report of a single vehicle crash, and apparently trying to start the engine.

He said she gave a positive breath test with a reading of 52 micrograms of alcohol in her breath, the legal

limit being 35.

He said there was no evidence that she had been driving.

Williamson was said to be subject to a suspended prison sentence for racially aggravated harassment at

the time of the offence.

Williamson, who was not represented, told the magistrates she had been fleeing domestic violence and

had had nowhere to stay, so was sleeping in her car, which in any event was broken down and would not

start.

The magistrates added two further rehabilitation days to her suspended prison sentence requirements and

fined her £80 and ordered her to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.

She had 10 penalty points added to her licence and was warned that a further two points would render her