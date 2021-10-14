Ingoldmells woman who was over alcohol limit and supervising learner driver hit parked police car

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Sarah Herrod, 57, of High Street, admitted being in charge of the Vauxhall Mokka car when it was driven in Victoria Road in Skegness on September 9 and clipped a parked police car.

It was said she gave a breath sample of 45 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Asad Aziz said she had been unaware that she had been committing an offence.

Asking the magistrates not to disqualify her from driving, he said she needed the car, particularly as she had to take her disabled son to medical appointments.