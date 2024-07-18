Innovation and partnership is key - new Chief Constable unveils his first policing plan for Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chief Constable Paul Gibson has today (Thursday) presented his first annual Police Plan as Lincolnshire’s new Chief Constable.

The plan sets out the force’s vision and ambition, priorities and aims, gives details relating to finance, staff numbers, and outlines the key deliverables for the year ahead.

In his foreword to the plan, Mr Gibson, who took on the role of Chief Constable in April this year, said: “It is a privilege to serve our diverse and vibrant communities in Lincolnshire as Chief Constable and I do not underestimate the responsibility that comes with it.

“My ambition for policing in the county is to create an outstanding local police service, that is passionate about serving the public, caring for its people, and constantly improving how it protects our communities; working in partnership to secure a safe and resilient Lincolnshire.“This dynamic annual plan for policing, which will be delivered in collaboration with the Police and Crime Commissioner, sets the roadmap for that, showing how we intend to deliver an effective and efficient police service that responds to the needs of communities while simultaneously delivering the best possible value for money. I believe that if we get the foundations right and focus on supporting our staff, giving them clear direction and clarity about what is expected of them, we will deliver an exceptional standard of policing in Lincolnshire.”

Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Paul Gibson.

Mr Gibson goes on to describe that at the heart of this ambition is the people who work for Lincolnshire Police and those in the communities the force serves, and that outstanding leadership and positive culture will help maintain the high expectations of professionalism, integrity, and decency that are vital for all who work in policing.

He continues: “We will encourage innovation and continuous improvement, meaning we will continue to look for new and positive ways to deliver policing against an ongoing challenging financial landscape.“Our thinking will revolve around what we can and already do well and being bold in trying different approaches. As crime evolves, so will our response – swiftly and effectively. Effective investigations will be key to this, as will the use of data, because securing justice for those who have been impacted by any type of crime will always be one of our priorities.“This plan also considers the fluid nature of the unique position we find ourselves here in Lincolnshire in terms of finance and resource, setting out a roadmap for spontaneous adaptation in order to keep the public safe.”

Also included in the plan is the importance of partnership work, and how combined efforts with the PCC, County Council, Local Authorities, and other organisations who share the vision of public service, will be instrumental in achieving shared goals to maintain or improve standards of living across the county, with mutual benefits and economies of scale.

“To be an outstanding police service we need to foster a ‘Team Lincolnshire’ shared vision and be better than the sum of its parts and to grow and improve, where outstanding performance comes from exceptional teamwork,” Mr Gibson said. “I am confident that with this powerful collegiate way of working, along with our current plans of innovation, investment and our greatest asset – our people – we are well equipped to achieve the priorities outlined in this plan.”