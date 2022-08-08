Interim drive man for Wainfleet man who failed to give breath test

Boston Magistrates Court

Thomas Holden, 33, of Wainfleet Bank admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said he had been stopped after driving his Audi car at excessive speeds along Roman Bank on July 17 and provided a positive breath test but following his arrest, he refused to give breath tests at the police station.

Ms Stace said Holden had a previous excess alcohol driving conviction in 2018.

Mitigating, Kerry Close said Holden would be likely to lose his job as a result of pleading guilty and the inevitable driving ban.

She told the magistrates he had had 'problems with alcohol' over the years.

The magistrates adjourned the case for sentence on August 22 and asked for a report from the Probation Service.