Investigation into attempted murder case in Skegness continues

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Ellen Marshall, 41, was taken to hospital with severe burns. She remains in a critical condition.

Leigh Pateman, 42, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 24.

Emergency services attended Firbeck Avenue on April 22, responding to a call reporting a property on fire. We received the call at 10.29pm.

Police believe those who may know Pateman or Ellen may hold vital information that can assist us with the investigation.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101, or email [email protected]