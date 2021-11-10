Investigation into possible stabbing launched after incident in Skegness car park

Call police on 101.

The man - in his forties - was discovered in the car park on Arcadia Road around 7pm last night (Tuesday).

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and officers are in the area carrying out inquiries to establish what has happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed an assault taking place to call them.

In particular officers would like to hear from a male whom they believe may have offered assistance to the victim.

Also anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of this location at around the time the incident is alleged to have happened could have vital evidence to help police.