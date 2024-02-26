Trinity Street, in Boston. Image: Google

A force spokesperson said: “We were alerted at around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 24, by colleagues at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) that a man, aged in his 50s, was found seriously injured outside of a property in Trinity Street, Boston.

“An investigation is underway and a number of lines of enquiry are being explored to try and establish the exact circumstances involved in the incident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for EMAS told us: “We received a call at 1.43pm on 24 February to Trinity Street in Boston. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in solo response cars and two crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.”