Investigation launched after man is found 'seriously injured' in Boston street
A force spokesperson said: “We were alerted at around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 24, by colleagues at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) that a man, aged in his 50s, was found seriously injured outside of a property in Trinity Street, Boston.
“An investigation is underway and a number of lines of enquiry are being explored to try and establish the exact circumstances involved in the incident.”
A spokesperson for EMAS told us: “We received a call at 1.43pm on 24 February to Trinity Street in Boston. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in solo response cars and two crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.”
Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone with any information. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything, get in touch with the police by contacting DS Moore at [email protected] quoting incident 199 of 24 February in the subject line.