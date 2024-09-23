Investigation launched after puppy shot with crossbow and then chained up near Boston

Nala, with the bolt in her leg, and following its removal.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a puppy was shot with a crossbow and then chained up on the outskirts of Boston.

A member of the public found the dog – a 10-month-old female Belgian shepherd type breed – at the side of the road near where the A16 (Sibsey Road) meets Pilleys Lane on Tuesday (September 17).

The member of the public took the dog to a vet, who then contacted the RSPCA.

The animal charity is now appealing to people for information in the hope they can find the person responsible. Animal rescue officer Dan Holman, who is looking into the incident, said: “She is a very friendly dog and it is heartbreaking that she has gone through such a horrific experience. We just don’t know why someone would do this to an innocent animal.

The bolt and the chain involved in the case.

“The vets removed the bolt from her leg and she is making a good recovery. Despite what she’s been through, she is a friendly dog and loves being told she is a good girl – she absolutely adores head and ear scratches too.”

The dog is microchipped, with her name given as Nala.

The RSPCA says it has followed up the details on the chip, but it has not helped them find the person responsible.

“Because we don’t know where she came from, we’re appealing to the public for help,” said Dan. “If you have dashboard footage from the area from that day we’d be grateful if you got in touch. She was found at around 7.30am, next to the river on the road, near to the golf course.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1354000.

Last year, the RSPCA received reports about 370 animals being targeted by weapons, up from 300 in 2022.