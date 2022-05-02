Investigation launched after 'unexplained' deaths of man and woman in Sleaford

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police via email at [email protected], putting the reference incident 292 of 01/05/2022.

Emergency services were called to a house in George Street just after 4pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of two people being injured in the property.

On arrival, a woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, was found injured and confirmed dead at the scene. A second person, a man thought to be aged in his 40s, was also found dead at the house. Both deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has yet to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cordon was put in place at the property while forensics teams completed their examinations.

Local officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and are on hand to talk to residents.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives. We have specialist officers working with the family and we will do our best to support and look after them.

“The tragic events of Sunday afternoon must be a real shock to people living in the area and I want to make clear that we are doing all we can to find out exactly what has happened.

“We have a team of officers diligently working on this investigation and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, and we are still keen to hear from the public.

Did you see or hear anything that seemed odd or out of place, or heard anything that suggested a disturbance in or around the area? If so, please do contact us as soon as possible.

"Sometimes even the most seemingly small piece of information can prove significant. We appreciate all the information that people take the time to report to us.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police via email at [email protected], putting the reference incident 292 of 01/05/2022.

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 292 of 01/05/2022.