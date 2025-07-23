Investigation launched over reports Boston woman smuggled baby tortoise into UK by hiding it inside a cigarette packet

Gulliver, the tortoise reportedly brought to the UK from Tunisia in a cigarette packet. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A woman from Boston is under investigation following reports she smuggled a baby tortoise into the UK by hiding it inside a cigarette packet, Lincolnshire Police has said.

The reports have prompted Lincolnshire Police to raise awareness of the dangers – and legal consequences – of buying exotic animals overseas.

“Smuggling wildlife can pose serious risks to both an animal’s welfare and UK biosecurity,” a spokesman for the force said. “Wild animals are not an accessory and no tortoise should ever be treated this way.”

The reports were brought to the attention of Lincolnshire Police by the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

A close-up of Gulliver. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

It is said the tortoise was purchased for £10 from a market in Tunisia.

“We are investigating suspected offences under the Control of Trade in Endangered Species (Enforcement) Regulations 2018 (COTES) and the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 (CEMA),” the spokesman said. “If found guilty these are serious offences.”

Det Con Aaron Flint is Lincolnshire Police’s Force Wildlife Crime Officer.

He said he believes the tortoise to be a Testudo graeca, commonly known as the Greek tortoise or spur-thighed tortoise – a species protected under international law due to its endangered status.

Gulliver is now being looked after by Wild Things Rescue, at Langrick.

Trade in such animals is highly restricted and requires permits under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), Lincolnshire Police said.

Breaches of COTES and CEMA regulations can result in prosecution, fines, or imprisonment of up to seven years, the force added.

Warning that ignorance is no excuse when it comes to smuggling wildlife, Det Con Flint, said: “Endangered species such as tortoises are protected under international law, and bringing one into the country without the correct permits is a criminal offence.

“I ask that anyone thinking about bringing animals or animal products into the UK checks the legislation around how this must be done” he added. “What may seem like an innocent souvenir – even if purchased for a small amount can result in serious criminal charges.

“If you don’t have the proper documentation, don’t take the risk – the consequences can be severe.”

The tortoise has now been taken into specialist care at Langrick’s Wild Things Rescue.

Lucy Steele, from the charity, said: “We usually work with British wildlife, so it was a surprise to be asked to care for an animal from Tunisia, especially under such distressing circumstances; we have called the tortoise Gulliver.

“The tortoise is not in the best condition and will be seeing a specialist vet to give him the best possible chance at a healthy future. He is a wild animal, not an accessory and should never have been treated this way.”

For more on the work of Wild Things Rescue, visit its website.

Anyone with information about the potential illegal trade or importation of endangered species is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.