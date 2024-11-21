"It's just outstanding" - Appeal set up after walking football player collapses in Boston raises more than £3,000 for defibs

Bernard Oglesbee (also known as ‘Tubbs’) fell ill during the session at Haven High Academy, in Boston, on the evening of Thursday, November 7.

Following calls for help, Liam Adams, 26, of Boston, who had been training with Boston Town Football Club at the venue, came to Bernard’s assistance.

Liam, as fortune would have it, received first aid training during a former job at a leisure centre.

The training, he said, ‘just kicked in straightaway’.

As Liam carried out chest compressions, and one of the other walking football players gave rescue breaths, a defibrillator was retrieved from the school grounds.

However, there was an issue in releasing the defibrillator from its housing, leading to a delay; in the end, the equipment was removed by force.

Eventually, those present were able to use the defibrillator to restore a normal rhythm in Bernard’s heart. Soon afterwards, emergency services arrived at the scene and took over his care.

Bernard was taken to Lincoln County Hospital, where he has remained, but conscious and talking.

The day after the incident, David Bent, 55, of Freiston, who had been refereeing the game, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a portable defibrillator that he could keep with him pitchside.

At the time of writing, more than £3,100 has been donated, allowing David to not only buy a portable defibrillator for himself, but extra ones to give to other walking football referees.

He described the response as ‘tremendous’.

“It’s just outstanding,” he said. “I’m absolutely over the moon. I can’t thank people enough.”

David said he has been in communication with Bernard since the incident, describing him as ‘quite chipper and cheerful’.

The Standard asked David if he thought Bernard was well enough to provide a comment for the story. In response, Bernard messaged David to say: “Thanks for all you are doing in highlighting and raising funds for the defibrillators. It’s making people aware how vital they are. If it wasn’t for trained first aiders and a defib being there, I wouldn’t be writing this.”

You can find the GoFundMe appeal here.