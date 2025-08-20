Jail for Boston-area man who committed child sexual offences, including rape

Jailed man Dennis Gartsen, 42, of Hobhole Bank, New Leake, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A man from the Boston area who committed a number of child sex offences has been jailed for 12 years and nine months.

Dennis Gartsen, of Hobhole Bank, New Leake, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (August 18) for charges relating to his victim, Lincolnshire Police has reported.

The 42-year-old was also given an additional four-year term to be served on licence, and will be subject of a ‘stringent’ sexual harm prevention order on his release, it added.

Gartsen pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including rape and assault of a child. He also admitted three counts relating to indecent photographs of a child and possession of extreme pornographic images.

An application for his deportation back to his native Netherlands has also been submitted – a process which is reviewed and undertaken by the Home Office, Lincolnshire Police said.

The court was told how Gartsen had handed himself in at Boston Police Station, advising officers that he had sexually assaulted a child. It was reported that he did so after being confronted by the adults to whom his victim had disclosed the acts.

A search of devices found at his home address revealed him to be in possession of multiple examples of disturbing pornographic material.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing held on April 28, where he was remanded to prison to await sentencing.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Specialist officers worked sensitively and meticulously with Gartsen’s courageous young victim and family over the weeks, months, and years following the initial disclosure in August of 2023 to progress this case through the courts to secure this sentence.”

Det Con Sarah Oliver from the Protecting Vulnerable People unit in Boston, said: “Gartsen carried out deeply disturbing crimes on a young victim. His actions are utterly inexcusable. The victim’s family have been completely devastated by his sickening actions, yet throughout this testing process, the child and her family have demonstrated remarkable courage and resilience.

“We hope this ruling offers some measure of conclusion after what can only be described as a most horrific and unimaginable chapter of their lives. While nothing can erase the distress and unquestionable psychological impact, may this serve as a step toward healing.”