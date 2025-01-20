Jail for former schoolteacher from Horncastle who sexually assaulted boy pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disgraced former schoolteacher from Horncastle has been jailed after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting 14 boys.

Jack Smith, aged 29, was convicted last November of 39 offences against the boys after a three-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Now he has received his sentence, which amounts to seven-and-a-half years in prison, a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

Smith’s offences included 30 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of sexual communication with a child. All the boys involved were pupils at the school he taught.

Former schoolteacher Jack Smith, of Horncastle, who has been jailed after sexually assaulting 14 boys. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

The name of the school where he worked was not divulged in court to protect the identities of the victims, whose ages have also not been released.

Smith claimed his behaviour was not sexually motivated. But he admitted the boys described accurately what happened.

After the sentencing, Lincolnshire Police condemned him, while praising the bravery of those who came forward to give key evidence.

Detective Sergeant Mel Nash said: “Smith’s actions were deplorable and are likely to have long-lasting consequences.

"But we hope this sentence will help his victims start to move on and achieve some form of closure, even if the road ahead is a long one.

"One thing is clear – without the bravery of those who gave evidence, we wouldn’t have achieved this result.

“I’d also like to praise the families involved for their dignity and co-operation throughout our investigation.

"It has been an incredibly difficult time for them, but their commitment to seeing justice done can’t be overstated.

“Finally, I’d like to thank all those at Lincolnshire Police who worked on this case. Their professionalism and dedication were first class and were a testament to their passion for public service.”

Smith was suspended from his job as a teacher when the allegations first came to light and has since been struck off. This means he will not be able to teach or work with children again.

A police spokesperson added: “If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, please report it to us as soon as possible.

"Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you, so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK.”