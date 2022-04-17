Jail for man, 21, who drove wrong way round roundabout and along footpath in police chase

Boston Magistrates Court

Tom Ashwell of Lindum Square, admitted dangerous driving and driving without a driving licence or

insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at 2.30pm on December 21, a police officer who had been told to look out for Ashwell in his Rover car as he was not wearing a seat belt, saw the car stationary in Rutland Road but, as he got out of his car to approach him, Ashwell drove off at speed.

She said he was pursued by the police car displaying blue lights but refused to stop, drove at twice the speed limit, failed to stop at junctions, overtook in the face of oncoming traffic which had to take evasive action, went the wrong way round a roundabout and eventually drove down a pedestrian only footpath where he abandoned the car and ran off.

She said Ashwell was seen on a private cctv system and identified and was later arrested.

Mitigating, Michael Alexander said he admitted the offending had crossed the custody threshold.

He said Ashwell couldn't really explain why he had done it but he had 'just wanted to get away from the police'.

He said Ashwell had only one previous conviction and that was as a juvenile and he could not explain his behaviour, but it was a demonstration of his lack of maturity.

Sentencing Ashwell to four months immediate custody, the magistrates said it had been an 'extensive and prolonged period of dangerous driving'.

In addition he was banned from driving for three years and ordered to take an extended driving test.