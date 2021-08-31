Jailed: Horncastle man violently attacked partner after England football match

Jailed: Dale Raw

Dale Raw, 29, of Brook Road, carried out the prolonged attack on his partner in the street and went on to bite her ear as she lay helpless on the ground.

Raw, who had been given a suspended jail sentence just two weeks earlier for assaulting an emergency worker, turned on the woman on Mareham Road, Horncastle, on July 3/4 this year.

Andrew Fitch-Holland, prosecuting, said “They had been in the pub to watch the England match. They had four or five pints of beer.

“(The partner) said the defendant wanted her to go home with him but she wanted to go home alone.

“She doesn’t remember how it started. She just remembers being on the floor being kicked and recalls the defendant bending over and biting her ear.”

Mr Fitch-Holland said a witness saw Raw deliver “five or six kicks”.

“The witness said the defendant was on top of the woman and continued hitting her to the stomach, head and elsewhere.

“The defendant was saying to the victim ‘It’s all your fault’ and added “I’ll get locked up for this’.

“Another passer-by drove past and saw the woman curled up on the floor. The defendant was sat on a bench with his head in his hands.

“The defendant then punched his victim a couple of times to the head and while sitting on her was seen to pull her arm up her back.

“He was also seen to knee her in the rib area. The woman was unable to fight back.”

Raw admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm to the woman on July 4 this year and was jailed for 18 months.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, and was given a one month consecutive sentence.

Judge John Pini QC imposed an indefinite restraining order banning Raw from contacting the woman.

The Judge told Raw: “This was a prolonged, sustained assault. It was utter bullying and quite disgraceful behaviour.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said Raw realised he was facing an immediate jail sentence.

“He now fully accepts that the relationship is history. He accepts he can lose control.