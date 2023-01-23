Joint investigation after three dogs get loose from property and three people allegedly bitten in Sleaford

Police say they are investigating an incident where three members of the public were allegedly bitten by dogs that had escaped from their owner’s garden in Sleaford.

Police officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford last Tuesday after reports f three dogs on the loose. Photo: Google

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, officers were called to reports of three dogs ‘out of control’ in Beech Rise, Sleaford at 12.46pm on Tuesday (January 17) last week.

The spokesman said: “Response officers and PCSOs immediately responded to the incident where they found three members of the public had sustained bites from the dogs. It is believed the animals had got out through insecure fencing.”

Advertisement

Police said: “Those injured received medical treatment and have had their statements taken, along with other witnesses.

“The officers took the risk of rounding up the dogs and managed to get them under control and back into the boundary of the property.”

Advertisement

Officers put barriers across the rear of the garden to prevent the dogs escaping again as a temporary safeguarding measure while an investigation into the incident is completed. "This is being carried out in partnership with Environmental Health and the local authority,” said the police spokesman.