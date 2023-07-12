Register
Judge commends off-duty policeman in Boston who tried to save the life of nine year-old Lilia Valutyte

A High Court Judge has commended the efforts of a Boston-based police officer who tried to save the life of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST
The crime scene in Boston's Fountain Lane last July.The crime scene in Boston's Fountain Lane last July.
Mrs Justice McGowan DBE said she would be commending the actions of Detective Constable Andrew Pearson to the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire, Chris Haward.

It came after jurors decided Lilia was stabbed to death in broad daylight by 23-year-old Deividas Skebas on July 28 last year.

Skebas had been charged with Lilia's murder but was deemed unfit to stand trial because of his mental health.

Lilia Valutye.Lilia Valutye.
Instead jurors were asked to decide if Skebas had committed the act of killing Lilia.

During the hearing DC Pearson gave a crucial eye witnesses account of his encounter with Skebas and his efforts to save Lilia.

CCTV footage showed Lilia playing with a hula hoop on Fountain Lane moments before she was approached by Skebas who stabbed her in the heart.

Giving evidence DC Pearson, who described himself as "Boston born and bred", said he became aware of a man who was acting oddly as he walked home from his shift.

DC Pearson told the jury he noticed a male stood and pacing close to the junction of Wormgate and Fountain Lane.

"I do recall seeing a young girl. My recollection is she was playing with a hula hoop."

"My attention was drawn to him," the officer added. "There was something that didn't quite feel right."

The officer said he searched for his headphones and then heard a large metallic clank

"I immediately turned round and saw the male I'd previously seen coming towards me.

"He quickened on seeing me. I made a few steps to follow, then I heard a scream. It sounded like a female adult scream. It was an anguished scream.

"I immediately walked back down Fountain Lane where I heard the scream.

"I recall there being two people there. A girl on the floor and an adult female."

The officer confirmed he took over from the mother and started CPR.

Police launched a manhunt for the bearded offender and Skebas was arrested two days later at his room in Thorold Street.

A knife which Skebas bought from a Wilko store in Boston two days before the killing was found at his home along with a t-shirt which contained traces of Lilia's blood.

After ordering Skebas to be detained in Rampton psychiatric hospital for an indefinite period, Mrs Justice McGowan said she was sure DC Pearson had done everything possible to save Lilia.