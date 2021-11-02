Judge issues warrant for alleged Polish drug dealer living in Boston

Court news

Lukasz Zoladkiewicz, 41, of Paddock Grove, Boston, was due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday) after he was charged with two offences of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply others.

The two offences relate to the possession of cannabis and amphetamines with the intent to supply others and are alleged to have occured on October 4, 2019.

A plea and case management hearing was told Zoladkiewicz had been informed of the court date but had failed to keep in touch with his solicitors.

Recorder Simon King issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of Zoladkiewicz.

His case was relisted for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on November 24 for an update on his whereabouts.