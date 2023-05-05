Judge says Louth pensioner will get custodial sentence over sex offences

An 83-year-old man from Louth who admitted historic sex offences against a young girl more than four decades ago has today (Friday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Stuart Waumsley was sent to Lincoln Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges of indecent assault on a girl aged under-14 during a hearing at Boston Magistrates Court in February.

The sexual offences happened in Louth between October 1974 and October 1979, when Waumsley was aged in his 30s.

Waumsley, of Charles Street,also pleaded guilty to two other charges of indecent assault and sexual assault on a second child aged under-13 during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court in March.

Both victims can not be named to protect their anonymity.

The Crown Prosecution Service was represented during the hearing by prosecution barrister David Lee.

Waumsley, who was represented by defence barrister Anna Soubry, has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

The period of time Waumsley has to register on the sex offenders list will be determined at his sentence hearing.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned sentence on Waumsley until May 31 at Lincoln Crown Court.

Waumsley was granted bail on condition he does not contact any of the witnesses.

Judge Sjolin Knight told him: "It is a difficult sentencing process because some of the offences are very old."