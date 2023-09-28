Register
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Jury retires to consider verdict of four men accused of causing the death of Denii Reynolds

A jury in the trial of four men accused of causing the death of a woman by racing on the A16 have this afternoon (Thursday) retired to consider their verdicts.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Lincoln Crown Court.Lincoln Crown Court.
Lincoln Crown Court.

Denii Reynolds, 20, from Grimsby died following the crash on the A16 at Utterby, near Louth, in October 2021.

Ms Reynolds was a passenger in a 2008 Citroen C1, driven by Keelan Tuke, when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa, seriously injuring the elderly occupant, Margaret Williams.

Four defendants are on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and deny causing Ms Reynolds death by dangerous driving.

Most Popular

Tuke, 21, of Grafton Street, Grimsby, Riley Duncombe, 19, of Thesiger Walk, Grimsby, Keigan Launder, 23, of Louth Road, Grimsby, and Josh Dobb, 21, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, also deny a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the occupant of the Corsa.

The trial continues.