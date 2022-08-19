Knife and cannabis found in man's rucksack in Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates Court.

Neo Taylor of Winthorpe Avenue, who admitted the offences, was said to have been stopped by police on Roman Bank at 10.30pm on July 28 when they found the two items and he was detained.

Mitigating, Chris Hogg said the cannabis was for his own personal use and the knife was used to clean out his grinder for the cannabis and had not been brandished in public.

Taylor, who had no previous convictions, was given a four month prison sentence suspended for a year and ordered to pay a total of £239 in court costs and charges.