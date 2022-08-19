Knife and cannabis found in man's rucksack in Skegness
When police searched the rucksack of a 20 year old Skegness man, they found a small amount of cannabis and 10 bags which appeared to have contained cannabis as well as a bladed kitchen knife, magistrates at Boston have heard.
Neo Taylor of Winthorpe Avenue, who admitted the offences, was said to have been stopped by police on Roman Bank at 10.30pm on July 28 when they found the two items and he was detained.
Mitigating, Chris Hogg said the cannabis was for his own personal use and the knife was used to clean out his grinder for the cannabis and had not been brandished in public.
Taylor, who had no previous convictions, was given a four month prison sentence suspended for a year and ordered to pay a total of £239 in court costs and charges.
*For more news from the courts, see this week’s edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper.