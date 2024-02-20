Laptop and cash stolen in Farlesthorpe
Lincolnshire Police received a report that someone forced entry into the premises and stole cash and an Apple laptop sometime between 8.30am and 3.30pm on Friday (February 16) in Farlesthorpe.
Investigations are ongoing.
Now, the force is asking for local residents with CCTV footage or anyone with dashcam recordings who might have been in the area on that day to get in touch.
A spokesman said: “Any detail, no matter how small, could be very useful and help identify who is responsible for this crime.”
If anyone has any information which could help police with their investigation, please contact DC Emma Dodsworth by emailing [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting incident 257 of 16 February.