Laptop and cash stolen in Farlesthorpe

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that someone forced entry into the premises and stole cash and an Apple laptop sometime between 8.30am and 3.30pm on Friday (February 16) in Farlesthorpe.

Investigations are ongoing.

Now, the force is asking for local residents with CCTV footage or anyone with dashcam recordings who might have been in the area on that day to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “Any detail, no matter how small, could be very useful and help identify who is responsible for this crime.”