Large amount of jewellery stolen from Pandora store in Skegness shopping centre

Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness

Lincolnshire police are appealing for information after a large amount of jewellery was stolen from the Pandora store at a Skegness shopping centre.

The incident happened during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, May 14) and two men who appeared to be leaving from the rear of the shopping centre at a similar time

Officers attended the scene shortly after the intruder alarm was activated at the centre, just after 2am.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of the shopping centre, particularly the roads leading from the centre and its carpark who may have doorbell footage capturing anything of note between the hours of 1.30am and 2.30am.

The two men police would like to speak to appeared to be dressed in black or dark clothing. One of the appears to walk with a limp.

A woman who was also seen to be leaving the front of the shopping centre at a similar time to the incident. She has long red hair, was wearing a grey coloured hoody and joggers.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone driving in the area between those times who has dashcam footage capturing vehicles travelling to or from the direction of the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Members of the public who are offered, or hear of anyone selling, Pandora jewellery are also asked to get in touch.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

You can call PC Emma Dodsworth from CID on 07818 539 016 or email her on [email protected]. Please refer to incident 21 of 14 May in the subject line.