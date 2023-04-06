‘Last chance’ for burglar rehabilitation activity requirement

​A burglar who stole a car from a house in Louth after she was disturbed by the owner was given a last chance to avoid prison.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Rachael Buckett, 38, was given a 14 month suspended jail sentence in September after she was found wandering inside the property in Sandringham Drive.

On that occasion, Buckett was spared an immediate jail term after the sentencing judge accepted she was in a coercive relationship and had lost her home and family.

As part of the sentence, which was suspended for two years, Buckett was ordered to co-operate with the Probation Service and complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

However, a breach hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday (April 5) was told Buckett had missed a number of Probation appointments and had failed to complete any of the 30 rehabilitation days.

Terry Boston, defending, admitted Buckett had missed Probation appointments because she was caring for her partner who had suffered serious injuries falling down their stairs.

Mr Boston urged Judge Simon Hirst not to impose the 14 month jail sentence.

"She is very concerned about going to prison," Mr Boston added. "She does seem to be making progress, and the Probation Service want the order to continue."

Mr Boston told the court Buckett was no longer taking any illegal substances and was planning to move to Mablethorpe with her partner.

Passing sentence, Judge Hirst told Buckett: "I am not optimistic you are going to stick to this, but if you do I believe it is in the best interests of the people of Lincolnshire.

"So I am going to sentence you to 40 hours of unpaid work on top of what you have already got."

The Judge also warned Buckett: "I am going to reserve this case to myself, and I will remember you.

"If there are any further breaches I will sentence you to the 14 months imprisonment."

At her sentence hearing, the court heard how Buckett entered the house just before 2am through an unlocked door while the owner's daughter and grandson remained asleep upstairs.

The owner, who was asleep downstairs due to a medical condition, woke up and became aware of a figure moving towards her conservatory where she kept her bag and car keys.

Buckett was challenged by the home owner who twice demanded: "Who are you, what do you want?"

The court heard Buckett remained silent and walked straight out of the house through the living room.

A short time later, police stopped the home owner's Nissan Qashqai car which had been crashed by Buckett in Kenwick Road.

The car was also found to contain a laptop, bottles of gin and £30 in coins which were stolen by Buckett during the house burglary.

Buckett of Witham Lodge, Skegness, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of a car and driving without insurance and a licence on 8 July 2022.

