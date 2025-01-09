Law firm alleges Lincolnshire Police paid out nearly £600k to claims against the force since 2019

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of people claiming compensation against the police is increasing – with Lincolnshire Police paying out nearly £600,000 since 2019, according to a law firm specialising in compensation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers found that 440 claims have been lodged against Lincolnshire Police since 2019.

The law firm explains claims are often put in against a police force if someone feels they have been mistreated or if they feel the police abused their position.

Examples provided of claims against the police include malicious prosecution, wrongful arrest, sexual misconduct, assault, traffic accidents and property damage.

Note: Lincolnshire Police were unable to provide road traffic collision data for 2023/24.

The investigation included information provided by The Daily Express, which has stated forces across the UK paid out more than £300,000 in compensation in the last three years after ‘officers raided the homes of innocent people’.

This amount is said to have resulted from at least 255 separate cases of police forces battering down the wrong doors.

In 2019/2020, Public Interest Lawyers found 58 were lodged against Lincolnshire Police, with 28 of these being settled, which was the second-lowest number of claims over the past five years.

A year later, this number decreased to 44 claims with 19 of these settled.

Over the past year, the service has experienced a rise in claims, with the total standing at 104.

Another reason given for a claim against the police is sexual misconduct. Worryingly, this has become the main source of complaints to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) - the UK police watchdog.

In a May 2022 report, the IOPC said it was ‘highly likely’ the scale of sexual misconduct within law enforcement ‘remains under-represented’, as not all victims report misconduct, with some fearing they won’t be believed.

Signs of inappropriate sexual behaviour by a police officer, such as private contact, nurturing dependence or being overly familiar, have all been grounds for victims to pursue a claim in the past.

In the year ending March 2023, 1300 police officers and staff across the 43 UK police forces were referred to formal misconduct proceedings as a result of cases such as police complaints, conduct matters and recordable conduct matters.

Also, during this time, a total of 51,605 police complaints involving 42,854 identifiable police officers were finalised; these complaints involved 120,243 allegations.

Over the past five years, the force has paid out a total of £594,547.80, with the highest amount coming in 2021/22 standing at £219,948.08.

Compensation claims made against UK police forces since 2019 can include both public claims and those brought internally by police officers and staff.

The most common reason for claims is property damage, with motor-based claims such as car crashes also ranking high.

More alarmingly, claims for unlawful arrests, wrongful imprisonments and forced entries into properties have been submitted more and more against police forces over the years.

Lincolnshire Police has declined to comment on the data provided by Public Interest Lawyers but the firm says based on figures gathered from the Force, the top five claim reasons against the force are:

Road traffic collisions logged the most claims with 135, with damaged / lost property coming in second, seeing 83 claims being submitted.

Speaking to Public Interest Lawyers, JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: "The number of claims made against police forces in the UK shines a light on a crucial issue and highlights the importance of holding institutions accountable.

“Potential reasons to claim may include wrongful arrest, assault, malicious prosecution, or negligence however, it's crucial to remember that each case is unique.

“Reasons such as property damage and forced entry by police, without lawful justification, are serious matters and can constitute a significant breach of an individual's rights.

“If you believe the police have wronged you, it's essential to seek legal advice promptly to understand your options and potential outcomes."

