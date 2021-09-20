Lincoln Castle and Crown Court evacuated after suspicious packages found

A spokesman said: “We are in liaison with the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) who will be attending to assist and have advised a 100m cordon be put in place as a precaution.
“As such, it is necessary for us to evacuate Crown Court.”
The spokesman went on to say the investigation is likely to be ongoing for a number of hours and will cause ‘some disruption’, so people are being asked to avoid the area.
If you have any information that might help our investigation call 101 with incident reference number 202 of September 20.