Lincolnshire bikers invited to join in a free biker breakfast and hone their road skills

Why not join in the Biker Breakfast and Bikesafe event in Lincolnshire? EMN-221003-093738001

The event is taking place on Sunday April 3 and the BikeSafe observed ride all free-of-charge to the first 300 to book.

Bikers will get a hearty breakfast, followed by a one-hour BikeSafe observed ride with feedback. You will need to book the breakfast too.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is taking place at Lincolnshire Police and Fire Service headquarters in Nettleham, Lincoln LN2 2LT from 9am to 4pm (breakfast served all day to 3.30pm)

It is open to A1 and full motorcycle licence holders only.

Either before or after your free biker breakfast, the Partnership team will take you out with one of the police motorcycle team riders for an observed ride (if a serving officer is not available, your rider may be ex police, IAM, RoSPA or a mix of all disciplines) for around 40 minutes on local roads where you will be assessed on your ride, given some useful tips and support around improving your riding skills.

You will receive a verbal debrief that you are encouraged to record on your smart phone so you can listen later to take advantage of the advice in your own time.

Book your Lincolnshire all-day biker breakfast here.

There is a two-part booking process:

(1st) Book your biker breakfast and,

(2nd) Book your observed ride.

Once you have booked your Biker Breakfast, they will direct you to book your observed ride.

While the first 300 to book can enjoy both elements 100 per cent free, they also invite donations of £5-£30 towards the LIVES charity which provides emergency care in critical situations in Lincolnshire.

Choose/copy your donation code (below), which you will need on the booking screen:

Get £0 Off & make a £30 donation no code required.

Get £5 Off & make a £25 donation use code: GIVE£25

Get £10 Off & make a £20 donation use code: GIVE£20

Get £15 Off & make a £15 donation use code: GIVE£15

Get £20 Off & make a £10 donation use code: GIVE£10

Get £25 Off & make a £5 donation use code: GIVE£5

Get £30 Off & make a £0 donation use code: GIVE£0