Lincolnshire Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner steps down as police investigate pub ‘altercation’

Deputy PCC Philip Clark (left) with Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones.

The resignation comes after Lincolnshire Police launched an investigation into an altercation in a pub near Lincoln last week.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: "A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on March 20, 2024, on suspicion of affray and perverting the course of justice after an altercation at a pub near Lincoln, on March 10, 2024. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries."

Mr Clark is a former Inspector at Lincolnshire Police and served in the county from 1995 until January 2022 when he took up the role of Deputy PCC.

Mr Clark’s term of office was due to end on May 2 anyway but he has taken the decision to leave his post a few weeks early, following discussion with PCC Marc Jones.

Mr Jones said: “After discussion with Phil I have asked him to step down from his role with immediate effect. This will allow time for the full facts to established.