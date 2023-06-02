​The case of a woman charged with a double attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in Friskney has been adjourned until July.

Police at the scene in Fold Hill, Friskney, back in November last year.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill on November 29 after reports of a concern for safety.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy's case was this morning (Friday) listed at Lincoln Crown Court but she was excused being present in the courtroom and no pleas were entered.

She faces two charges of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, July 3.