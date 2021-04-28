Lincolnshire force control room heroes nominated for awards

Deputy Head of Force Control Room Allan Steele and Call-Taker Caitlin Brumby have been nominated for awards.

Deputy Head of Force Control Room Allan Steele and Call-Taker Caitlin Brumby – two G4S staff – were put forward for the annual APD Control Room Awards due to their tireless efforts and hard work over the last year.

The awards aim to recognise the great work that goes on inside control rooms across the UK and those individuals that make that happen.

Lincolnshire Police put forward five nominations in different categories to recognise some of our #Controlroomheroes and celebrate some of the team and share their stories on a national level.

The nominations put forward were:

Lincolnshire Force Control Room – Team of the Year

Anne Blackwell – Lifetime Achievement Award

Karen Hay-Barr – Dispatcher of the Year Award

Jessica Wood – Call Taker of the Year Award

Caitlin Brumby – Bravery Award

Allan Steele – Leader of the Year Award

Almost 500 nominations were received over the 12 categories which the judging panel – made up of professionals from the emergency services - then whittled down to three finalists per category.

Michael Modder-Fitch, Head of Force Control Room, said: “Our Control Room Team are often the first point of call for the general public when in extreme crisis.

“The job is non-stop and the nature of the incidents we deal with really tests the skills and professionalism of those that work in here, we wanted to recognise that in some way by nominating some of the team to show a small snapshot of the great work that goes on every day.

“To have two of those nominated then shortlisted for a national award is beyond what we could have hoped for!

“It is a great reflection on the both of them but also the wider team and we are really proud.

“We look forward to celebrating with them on the 14th May when the winners are announced – but regardless of what happens, they are already winners in our eyes!”

Allan has played a key role in helping steer the ship over the last year, which has seen new challenges arise from the emergence of the coronavirus.

While Caitlin has gone on an incredible personal journey to join the team and has helped people across the county.

She was involved in a car accident two years ago, spent nine weeks in hospital, underwent 21 hours of surgery in the first 48 hours and was in intensive care for a week.

But she has battled through and proven to be an inspiration to everyone in the force.

The award ceremony itself will be held virtually on the 14th May.