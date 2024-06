Lincoln Crown Court.

A Lincolnshire man has been cleared of multiple allegations of rape.

Kayne McMillan, 29, of Abbotts Way, Louth, was acquitted at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, June 3.

An additional charge, accusing him of coercive behaviour, was dropped, with the Crown Prosecution Service offering no evidence.

