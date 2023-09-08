Lincolnshire man jailed for 12 years for sexual offences against teenage girls

A Lincolnshire garage worker who was convicted of sexual offences against four teenage girls was today (Friday) jailed for 12 years.

Graham Partridge. Image: Lincolnshire Police

Graham Partridge, 66, formerly of Langrick Road, New York, Boston, must also serve an extended sentence of four years once he is released on licence after a Judge decided he was dangerous.

Partridge was found guilty of ten charges after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in May.

The charges included one rape, five indecent assaults, one serious sexual offence, two charges of engaging in a sexual act with a child and one offence of causing or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act.

All the offences occurred over a period of more than 25 years when Partridge was aged between his mid-30s and when he was 60-years-old.

Prosecution barrister, Andrew Vout KC, read out impact statements from three of Partridge's victims, none of whom can be identified to protect their anonymity.

One of the victims described how she had now rebuilt her life after her childhood and adulthood was destroyed.

"Now he will never be able to hurt anyone again," she added.

Another victim said of Partridge: "You have no idea how your actions affected me."

A third victim said: "I need you to know you made me feel sad, so sad."

But she added: "I now feel happy the truth has been heard."

The fourth victim, whose bravery led to the police investigation of Partridge, was still unable to make a statement, Mr Vout added.

Matthew Dance, mitigating for Partridge, said he had no previous convictions and a number of supportive family members and friends present in court.

Mr Dance told the court Partridge had spent three months in custody since his trial and had already achieved "enhanced prisoner status," taking a number of courses and working full time in the textile department.

Mr Dance also argued that Partridge was not dangerous, with the most recent offence some five years ago.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King made it clear the suffering of one victim was no more important than another.

Recorder King told Partridge he was well regarded by many friends and family, but there was also a person who had committed offences against a number of young girls over a 25 year period and could not be trusted.

"They all showed courage in coming to court," Recorder King added.

Recorder King added that he had decided Partridge was dangerous and required an extended sentence on his release from custody.