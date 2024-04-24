Lincolnshire man wanted for alleged GHB offence in Boston
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 26 year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged crime.
A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Frankie Weaver, from the Friskney area.
"He is wanted for an offence of ABH that is alleged to have happened in the early hours of 21 March at Lapwing Gardens, Wyberton, Boston.
“As part of our inquiries to trace Weaver we would like to speak to anyone who knows where he may be or has seen or spoken to him since the alleged offence happened.
“He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, skinny build with short brownish ginger hair with a short ginger beard. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm and Willow on his right hand."
If you have any information that will assist, contact the Investigating Officer by calling 101 quoting incident 66 of 21 April. Alternatively contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.