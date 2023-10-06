The incident led to a four-hour stand-off with police.

Mark Foster. Image: Lincolnshire Police

A shoplifter who produced a syringe when he was confronted by a brave store assistant in a Co-op was today (Friday) jailed for 12 months.

Mark Foster, 49, also threatened a police officer with a bloodied syringe after they went to his home to arrest him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On both occasions Foster shouted the words "Hep-C," a reference to the virus which can be spread from infected blood.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Foster was approached by a female member of staff at the Co-op store in Skirbeck Road, Boston, at around 7pm when she spotted him putting meat valued at £134 into a bag.

Neil Sands, prosecuting, said the shop assistant asked if he wanted a basket for the items but Foster replied: "I'm not going to pay for them anyway."

The store assistant bravely stepped across Foster, Mr Sands told the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But at this point Foster produced a syringe from his jacket pocket and shouted "Hep-C, Hep-C".

Mr Sands said the store assistant stepped aside. Foster left the shop and police were sent to his temporary accommodation in Lincoln Lane.

Three police officers attended the property at around 9.30pm but Foster again produced the syringe as one of them tried to open his front door, the court heard.

The officer noticed a bloodied syringe after Foster told him: "I'll stab you in the eye with this needle, Hep-C."

Advertisement

Advertisement

More officers were called to the scene and Foster was only apprehended after a four hour stand-off. He was taken to Boston police station where he caused criminal damage to his cell.

Foster, of no fixed address, admitted charges of theft, possession of an offensive weapon, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage on 7 April this year.

He also admitted a fifth charge of failing to appear at Lincoln Crown Court in July.

Nicola Patten, mitigating, told the court a psychiatric report had diagnosed Mr Foster with paranoid schizophrenia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That helps to explain why a man who had been out of trouble for ten years is back before this court," Miss Patten told the court.

Miss Patten added that at the time of these offences Foster had stopped taking his medication and was addicted to cocaine.

She argued this was an "isolated incident", and said Foster was full or remorse for his behaviour in the Co-op.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said the incident in the Co-op was "very troubling."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It must have been terrifying for the young lady concerned," Judge House added.

Judge House told Foster the consequences of him not taking his medication were very serious.