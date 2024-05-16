Back behind bars - Simon Hildred of Navenby. Photo: Lincs Ppolice

A Lincolnshire paedophile and former teaching assistant who used two false names to "persistently harass" his victim after being released from prison was today (Thursday) jailed for 21 months.

Simon Hildred, 43, from Navenby, is said to have targeted the male victim, now an adult, after being released from a nine year jail sentence for sexually abusing two other young boys.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Hildred sent the victim unsigned Christmas and Valentine's cards during a four month campaign of harassment which began in December last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

David Eager, prosecuting, told the court Hildred also contacted a Facebook community group which was moderated by the victim's mother and visited the village where the family lived, posing as a photographer.

The court heard Hildred also set up fake Facebook accounts in the name of the victim and his mother, drove past the family's home and visited their local pub.

Mr Eager said the harassment began in December 2023 when Hildred sent an unsigned Christmas card to the victim's work address.

A second unsigned Valentine's card followed in February 2024 but on that occasion Hildred inserted an email address which the victim contacted out of curiosity.

As the Facebook messages developed the victim and his mother realised the same person must be responsible for using two aliases, said Mr Eager.

In an impact statement which was read out in court the victim described how he was left terrified to look at his phone and did not feel safe in his own home.

His mother described how she now felt wary of trusting people after previously being heavily involved in her community.

When police went to Hildred's address they found a mobile phone which he was prevented from having by the terms of his previous sentence.

During interview Hildred admitted all the offences and he was re-called to prison to continue serving his sentence from 2013.

Hildred, of Top Farm Avenue, Navenby, admitted three charges of harassment, failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register by using two false names and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by having a mobile phone.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Hildred, said he had rebuilt his life and obtained work in a Branston warehouse after being released from prison in December 2019.

"All this is very strange," Mr Heath admitted.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Hildred it was only the detective work of the victim and his mother "which brought this to an end."

Judge House said Hildred had "infiltrated" the family's lives and clearly caused them great distress.

"It is the kind of conduct that eats away at the soul," Judge House remarked.

A restraining order was made which also prohibits Hildred from contacting the victim and his mother.

The court heard Hildred, then of Northfield Road, Ruskington, was jailed for nine years in 2013 after he admitted sexually abusing two young boys and possessing over 27,000 indecent images of children on his computers.

He was also placed under a four year extended licence period which does not expire until May 2026.

At the time of his arrest for those matters Hildred was working as a teaching assistant at a school in the Sleaford area after earlier working at an after school club for the children of service personnel at RAF Cranwell.