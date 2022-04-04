No Caption ABCDE EMN-220702-134736001

Horncastle Town Council have invited the Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones to attend the next town council meeting on Tuesday (April 12) at the Stanhope Hall.

Mr Jones will give a presentation at the meeting about Policing in Lincolnshire, and answer questions. The meeting will be taking place in the upstairs meeting room at 7pm. Space and places to the public will be limited due to the size of the room.

A town council spokesman said: “Horncastle Town Council is aware that many residents are concerned about the level of crime in the town, and due to over-stretched Police resources, there is no regular representation from our local policing team at town council meetings.

“For this reason, the council has invited Marc Jones – Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner to attend the April town council meeting to give a presentation about Policing in Lincolnshire and to listen to concerns and discuss ways that the Police can better engage with Horncastle residents.”

A senior officer will also be invited to this meeting to answer questions about operational matters.