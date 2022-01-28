Lincolnshire PCC proposes 3.75% rise in Council Tax for policing

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.

The plans include deploying a dozen new Community Beat Managers to increase visible policing and help protect communities.

In addition the budget sets out plans to enhance the cutting edge crime fighting capabilities of Lincolnshire Police by expanding the Digital Forensics Team and investing in new systems to identify criminals faster.

All the investments have been set out in PCC Marc Jones’ precept proposal which involves a 3.75 per cent uplift in Council Tax – a rise of between 13p and 17p a week for the large majority of tax payers. It will be a riose of 19p for an average Band D property.

A rise in Council Tax to invest in Lincolnshire Police. EMN-220128-121323001

The increase will add an additional £2.4m to the overall funding of £146.5m available – an increase of 4.6 per cent on last year’s overall budget. The full proposal includes:

○ Increase the number of Community Beat Managers by 12 - further increasing visible policing and protection for communities

○ Provide additional cutting-edge crime fighting capability by expanding the Digital Forensics Team and investing in the latest systems to identify criminals faster than ever before.

○ Provide resources to work in partnership to deliver the new Lincolnshire Drug Strategy – tackling drug dealing and supply while supporting those targeted by the illegal trade in drugs to save life and keep communities safe.

○ Boost the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit to further protect the most vulnerable children and adults from sexual violence and abuse and help deliver the justice they deserve.

○ Invest in greater and more effective partnership working in Integrated Offender Management to reduce reoffending and reduce the numbers of victims.

The PCC’s recent residents’ survey, completed just before Christmas, showed overwhelming support from the public for increasing investment in policing.

Of the 3,000 plus people surveyed 75 per cent said they were prepared to pay at least five per cent more in Council Tax to support policing in their communities – higher than the proposed uplift.

Mr Jones will also set out a three-year plan to cap Council Tax increases to just 3.75 per cent for the next financial year dropping to 3.62 per cent and 3.49 per cent in the following two years when his proposal goes before the Police and Crime Panel on February 4.

“Personally, I have been sceptical of asking residents for an increase in Council Tax at a time when communities have struggled to cope with the Covid pandemic and its economic impact,” said Mr Jones.

“Nevertheless, I simply cannot ignore the very clear directive sent by the public in this year’s survey. They have made it clear they want to see continued investment in the policing services that protect their families, homes, community and way of life and are prepared to, in part, fund this through their Council Tax contributions. Even though most will be asked to pay as little as 13-19p a week more I do not for a second underestimate the difficulties our communities face in their personal budgets.