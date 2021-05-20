Lincolnshire PCC secures more government money for extra staff to help victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse

Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones. EMN-210520-120648001

The money comes from the Ministry of Justice and will be spent on several new support staff posts to help people recovering from sexual and domestic abuse.

PCC Marc Jones said the successful application was another positive step in the fight to protect victims.

Almost £500,000 will be used to create six new posts supporting adults and children and fund them for two years – as well as an additional £100,000 which will be made available for victims grant funding.

The grant comes in the wake of two successful rounds by the PCC to secure special Covid-19 grant funding for support services helping victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence during the pandemic, when such cases were seen to rise due to increasingly pressurised family and domestic situations.

The additional £216,000 helped a raft of local charities providing services and support for victims of abuse during the lockdown including Victim Support, Rape Crisis, EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service, South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (SoLDAS), Umbrella, Building Resilience In Communities (BRIC) and the NW Counselling Hub.

Mr Jones said the support from the Government in tackling these appalling crimes was welcome and another important step in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire.

“The tangible steps being taken to address the horrors of sexual violence and domestic abuse will make a significant difference in helping survivors,” he said.

“But I know more needs to be done and I am now working with the Chief Constables to develop plans for a new violence and harm reduction unit to tackle domestic abuse and sexual crimes, as well as drugs.