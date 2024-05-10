Lincolnshire pensioner faces jail term for sexual offences against a child

Lincoln Crown Court

A Lincolnshire pensioner was today (Friday) found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

Roger Faulker, of Donington-on-Bain had gone on trial accused of eight sexual offences against a child.

Faulkner, 69, of Neve Gardens, denied two charges of rape on a child aged under-13.

He also faced six other matters of sexual assault – all against the same girl, who was aged under-13 at the time and can not be named.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court took two hours to find Faulkner guilty of all eight offences.

Faulkner showed no reaction as the jury foreman returned the guilty verdicts.

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said the incidents took place several years ago when the complainant was a child.

Addressing the jury, Mr Janes told them not to be concerned about the number of charges in the case.

"It may come down to a single assessment of if you believe the complainant's evidence or if you have some doubt," Mr Janes told jurors.

Faulkner, who was represented by defence barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown, had pleaded not guilty to all eight offences.

The trial judge, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight, told jurors it would be understandable if they had an emotional response to the nature of the sexual allegations - but warned them to concentrate on the evidence.

Faulkner was remanded into custody to await sentence but Judge Sjolin Knight warned him a custodial sentence was inevitable.