Lincolnshire pensioner jailed for 17 years for sexually abusing young girl

Faulkner was sentenced to 17 years in jail at Lincoln Crown Court.

A Lincolnshire pensioner has been jailed for 17 years after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

Roger Faulkner, 69, of Donington-on-Bain, will also have to serve an extended licence period for a year after his release from custody and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (May 10).

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight also made Faulkner the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and disqualified him from ever working with children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faulkner, 69, of Neve Gardens, had denied two charges of rape on a child aged under-13.

He also faced six other matters of sexual assault – all against the same girl, who was aged under 13 at the time and can not be named.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court took just two hours to find Faulkner guilty of all eight offences.

A charge of making an indecent photograph of a child was also ordered to lie on the file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulkner showed no reaction as the jury foreman returned the guilty verdicts.

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said the incidents took place several years ago when the complainant was a child.

Addressing the jury, Mr Janes told them not to be concerned about the number of charges in the case.

"It may come down to a single assessment of if you believe the complainant's evidence or if you have some doubt," Mr Janes told jurors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faulkner, who was represented by defence barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown, had pleaded not guilty to all eight offences.

The trial judge, Judge Sjolin Knight, told jurors it would be understandable if they had an emotional response to the nature of the sexual allegations - but warned them to concentrate on the evidence.

Faulkner was remanded into custody after the guilty verdicts but Judge Sjolin Knight had warned him a custodial sentence was inevitable.