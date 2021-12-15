Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.

Freedom of Information data has revealed that Lincolnshire Police issued 2,280 arrests for public drunkenness during 2016 to 2020, which is 300 per 100,000 people and a 37 percent decrease over the five year period.

New research carried out by men’s healthcare experts FROM MARS has revealed the UK locations with the most and least arrests for public drunkenness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FROM MARS sent out FOI requests to police forces across the UK to find out which areas have the highest number of drunk and disorderly arrests for during peak partying times, as well as the areas which have seen the highest and lowest increases in arrests since 2016, broken down by biggest increases and decreases, highest total, and number of arrests per 100,000 of the county population.

Of the 43 forces across the country, Lincolnshire Police was ranked the 12th highest fro drunk and disorderly arrests in the UK.

With the festive season now upon us, Chief Inspector Phil Baker of Lincolnshire Police, Force lead for the night-time economy, said: “Christmas is a time for celebration, and this year will be particularly special as it will be the first time we’ve all been able to celebrate together since 2019.

“We’d like to remind people that as they head out to bars, restaurants and clubs, or to socialise at someone’s house, to please remember to do so responsibly. Drink responsibly, don’t engage in alcohol-fuelled altercations, and definitely don’t drink and drive.

“We have really proactive officers who are quick to respond to incidents of public drunkenness, and we deal with those people robustly through arrests and charges where appropriate. We utilise this approach to minimise more serious injuries; we don’t want someone to lose a loved one through a single punch or moment of brashness.