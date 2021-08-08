A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “This behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol impairs your judgement and ability to drive safely.

“You endanger the lives of other drivers and pedestrians, as well as your own when you get behind the wheel after drinking too much.

Five people have been arrested in Lincolnshire for drink driving

Not only can you cause injury or death to others, being caught drink or drug driving can also have other consequences including a criminal record, a large fine, losing your job, losing your licence, an increase in your insurance premiums and trouble travelling to certain countries such as the USA

“The effects of alcohol can take a long time to wear off. You may still be over the limit the morning after. Sleep, coffee and cold showers don’t help to sober you up.

“Time is the only way to get alcohol out of your system.

“With coronavirus rules recently relaxed, more and more people are driving on our roads again and it’s important we all play our part in keeping each other safe.

“We want people to have a good time when they go out and understand that people are desperate to return to social norms.

“But we must not jeopardise the lives of others and drink driving is a crime. Drive responsibly.”