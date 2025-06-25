Lincolnshire Police ASB hotspot patrols to expand thanks to £1m funding

PCSO Shree Brahmbhatt and PCSO Rob Johnson engaging with a member of the community on one of their regular foot patrols in Boston. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are expanding their anti-social behaviour ‘hotspot patrols’ in a number of Lincolnshire towns for the coming year.

Lincolnshire Police say a further £1million is being directed to continue funding the Hotspot Patrolling initiative following the success of the pilot scheme last year.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones has secured the extra cash from the Home Office.

Coverage will be increased from 12 to 28 areas across nine locations: Lincoln, Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Louth, Skegness, Sleaford, Stamford and Mablethorpe.

Grantham and Stamford are the new areas of the county being introduced this year.

Spalding Neighbourhood Board (formerly known as the Towns Fund) have decided to pilot and fund a Hotspot Policing initiative of their own to provide better safety and security within the town centre, with ASB being a particular concern.

Areas without designated hotspots will continue to receive regular neighbourhood patrols as usual, said a police statement on the new funding.

The force say the patrols has largely been received positively by residents, business owners and police officers themselves. From a total of 6,337 patrol hours carried out last year, 116 arrests were said to have been made, 169 stop and searches and 72 ASB powers carried out. However, positive results are not just demonstrated by the number of arrests, says Lincolnshire Police.

The initiative has highlighted broader advantages of relationship building and intelligence gathering, as more people are likely to report an incident if they see an officer out on patrol. End of patrol reports from officers frequently confirm that members of the public have been pleased to see them, advising that foot patrols increase their feeling of safety.

A typical patrol will cover a lot of ground and contact with residents, retailers, and community partners. Recently, a local business owner stopped officers in Skegness to say thank you, relieved that action was being taken against the anti-social drivers disrupting his customers’ peaceful enjoyment of food and drinks.

On this particular patrol, PC Nicholson and her colleague PC Culyer had begun their rounds at JD Sports, checking in with staff after a recent window smash incident to see if there were any further concerns following the incident. Next, they visited Warren James, where a diamond ring theft had taken place, reinforcing their presence and giving staff an opportunity to voice any concerns.

At the Hildreds Centre, they met with a security guard to discuss recent incidents, disturbances, and high-risk areas, ensuring patrols were strategically focused. CEX was next, where a public order offence had occurred. The officers checked in with staff, ensuring their concerns were heard and addressed.

Making their way around town, they connected with staff at the bus and railway stations, sharing intelligence on known offenders to strengthen community safety.

At Quora Park, they made their presence known, visiting Aldi and surrounding stores. Just as they entered M&S, staff flagged them down - two thefts had just taken place.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Within minutes, CCTV revealed a well-known offender who had cleverly changed his clothing between the two thefts. Officers swiftly tracked his likely route and launched an area patrol in search of him.

“As they looped back toward Lumley Road, their attention shifted to a vehicle being driven in an anti-social manner.

“They stopped the driver; a roadside inquiry revealed an active Section 59 warning had been issued back in April 2024. Given his repeated behaviour, officers issued a fresh Section 59 notice, resulting in his vehicle being seized immediately.

“Throughout the patrol, PCs Nicholson and Culyer engaged with numerous business owners, employees, and residents - and the message was clear: people appreciate seeing officers on foot, actively patrolling the streets, and they want more of it.”

The force stated that this patrol demonstrates the value of visible policing: “Swift action, crime prevention, and a stronger sense of security - hotspot patrols in Skegness are making a difference where it matters.”

In a similar example cited by the force from a recent patrol in Boston, Community Beat Manager PC Craig Lockton and fellow officer PC Dan Lewis were alerted to a man in TK Maxx who’d been spotted by a vigilant member of the public putting a pair of trainers into a Sports Direct bag and walking out without paying.

The member of the public had helpfully let the store know and they subsequently captured an image of the offender from store CCTV.

Thanks to the well-established Shop Watch scheme, PCs Lockton and Lewis were swiftly notified by the store. Police immediately circulated a description of the man where Boston District Council CCTV operatives picked him up on cameras as he was walking through the town. He was seen walking into Merkur Slots, so PCs Lockton and Lewis went to locate him.

“The officers found him at a slot machine with the distinctive bag beside him, which - just as suspected - contained a brand-new pair of TK Maxx trainers for which he was unable to provide a receipt. While the absence of witness details meant the case could not proceed to a formal charge, the stolen goods were successfully recovered and returned to the shop.”

This incident once again highlights the powerful impact of hotspot patrols, ensuring swift action against potential crime while reinforcing a sense of security among residents and businesses.

"Our presence on the streets of Boston and across the county is hugely valued and well-received, demonstrating our commitment to protecting the community and preventing crime before it escalates,” said the force.

“Our patrolling will continue to be delivered in partnership with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Arson Task Force team, and district councils to include the use of Community Wardens and Public Protection ASB officers.”