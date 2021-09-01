Lincolnshire Police call centre offer insight into rising demand this year

Lincolnshire Police

For instance, the August Bank HOliday saw the usual surge in demand for their services, including 1,900 non-emergency 101 calls via telephone in the day.

They also handled 1,582 emergency 999 calls leading to a total of 2,041 recorded incidents on their log.

The control room has also received praise for its latest online system of reporting non-urgent information to police. It has seen a 50 per cent increase in use so far this year.

A spokesman said: “It is a great tool for non-emergency reporting and is often quicker than calling us (at busy times).”

One person who recently used the service commented: “Have to say that I used the non-immediate emergency on-line reporting system yesterday. A lovely and reassuring officer called me first thing this morning to discuss the report. Choose wisely in how you report an incident, the options are most definitely there.”

The control room also notes the volume of 999 calls from January to July has almost double, from under 7,000 in January to over 11,000 in July.

Looking at 101 call demand, whilst it has not increased at the same rate - it has still significantly increased as they moved into Summer......

As expected, weekends are their busy time with the highest number of calls, with 999 calls ranging from 275 a day to as high as 445 in July.