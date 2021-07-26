Lincolnshire Police chief issues warning after more than 100 attacks on officers

Officers were kicked, punched and spat at over recent days while on duty to keep the public safe.

The total number of assaults are since Covid-19 restrictions were eased on May 17..

While making an arrest on Saturday morning, one officer was spat at with blood and on Sunday morning, another was kicked in the leg. A suspect also spat in an officer’s eye.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam

Several other officers were attacked over the weekend but no one was seriously injured.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam was Gold commander for the Force this weekend, and he has issued a warning that police will prosecute those responsible for attacking staff.

“Most of the public are really supportive of Lincolnshire Police and are working with us, but assaults of any kind are completely unacceptable and are definitely not part of the job," he said.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a number of officers subjected to violence or forms of hostility within Lincolnshire.

“Our officers and staff are here to keep you safe and to work with you in protecting communities and making this the safest place to live, work and visit.

“What we have seen, from a real minority, is officers who have been punched, kicked and spat at. This is not acceptable in any way.

“At Lincolnshire Police we take these assaults extremely seriously, and we will look to prosecute those who carry out these attacks. It’s vital that we protect the protectors.”

In December the Force announced new, robust measures to investigate assaults on officers, combined with an enhanced welfare package.